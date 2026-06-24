Gujarat: 303 children enrolled in Ahmedabad school drive for beggar rehabilitation, education inclusion initiative

Ahmedabad: A total of 303 children were enrolled into formal education in a programme held in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad aimed at integrating children rescued from begging and other vulnerable backgrounds into the mainstream schooling system.
The 'Shala Praveshotsav-2026' was organised by the Ahmedabad School Education Committee at P.M. Shri Thaltej Anupam Primary School, in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
According to government officials, the enrolments included 20 children rescued from begging, 233 children studying in signal schools, and 50 newly admitted students of the institution.
The initiative focused on bringing children identified through rescue and rehabilitation efforts into regular government schooling.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said that ensuring education and equal opportunity for children rescued from begging would contribute to long-term social change.
"Education remains central to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', because it is the most effective means of development and inclusion. Since 2022, a total of 276 children had been rescued from begging and subsequently enrolled in 'Signal Schools' and other government educational institutions," he added.
Officials also highlighted action against an inter-state network involved in forcing children into begging.
According to the administration, 33 children were rescued through enforcement operations and reunited with their families.
Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi also urged teachers to treat such children with care and support comparable to that given to their own children, focusing on emotional security alongside education.
He appealed to the citizens to observe cleanliness, follow traffic regulations and prioritise road safety.
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said coordinated efforts by the police, municipal administration and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment had helped bring vulnerable children into education.
"Education would play a key role in achieving long-term developmental goals," he added.
During the programme, officers associated with beggar rehabilitation efforts and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) were felicitated for their work.
The event was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik, Member Secretary Hetal Pawar, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, BJP City President Prerak Shah, Project Officer of Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, M. A. Piparani, along with school staff, parents and students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.