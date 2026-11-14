Gujarat: 260 students take part in sports event under drug-free youth campaign

Vadodara: Around 260 students participated in a sports event organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, at Shree Mahireva Adarsh Vidyalaya in Bajwa of Vadodara, on Saturday as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – For Viksit Bharat’ campaign.
The event aimed to encourage young people to adopt a drug-free lifestyle through sports, physical activity and recreational activities.
Students from Shree Mahireva Adarsh Vidyalaya and Vakal Vidyalaya took part in various individual and team competitions.
Former Vadodara MP Jayaben Thakkar attended the programme as the chief guest, while school trustee Bharatkumar Thakkar was also present.
Addressing the students, Thakkar encouraged them to participate actively in sports and appreciated the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sports Authority of India and the Fit India Movement to promote fitness and sports participation among young people.
The programme began with yoga and meditation, highlighting the importance of physical fitness and mental well-being.
This was followed by competitions in volleyball, kabaddi, badminton, 100-metre and 200-metre races, tug of war, chess and carrom.
In the 100-metre race, Prathna Bariya, Kirti Chauhan and Amita Parmar secured the first three positions in the girls' category, while Amit Parmar, Chirag Chavda and Prjyot Saini finished first, second and third respectively in the boys' category.
In the 200-metre race, Amita Parmar won the girls' category, followed by Prathna Bariya and Seema Gohil. Amit Parmar secured first place in the boys' category, while Nikhil Tadvi and Naitik Kumar finished second and third.
In the team events, Vakal Vidyalaya won the boys' kabaddi and volleyball competitions, with Mahireva finishing second. Vakal Vidyalaya also secured first place in both the boys' and girls' tug-of-war events, while Mahireva finished runner-up.
The winners were felicitated by Bharatkumar Thakkar, who presented awards in recognition of their performances and encouraged them to continue participating in sports.
Chandrakant Bakshi, accounts officer at MY Bharat, and teachers from both participating schools also attended the programme.
The event was organised by SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar in collaboration with MY Bharat as part of efforts to promote grassroots sports and encourage young people to lead healthy and active lives.
The campaign is aligned with the 'Fit India Movement' and the broader vision of a developed India by 2047, with an emphasis on fitness, discipline and awareness against substance abuse.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.