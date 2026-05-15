Gujarat: 1,692 students to receive international-level music training ​

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run schools are set to introduce structured international-level music education for Class 5 students after an MoU was signed between the Nagar Primary Education Committee and Japan's Yamaha Music India Private Limited, marking a new step towards integrating co-curricular learning into the city’s public education system.
The agreement, concluded under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on holistic development, joyful learning, and reducing academic burden through skill-based education.
The initiative will be implemented as a two-year pilot project from the 2026-27 to 2027-28 academic years.
Under the pilot programme, 1,692 Class 5 students across 24 municipal schools will receive structured music training.
In the first phase, 48 teachers from these schools will undergo specialised training in July this year, conducted by experts from Yamaha Music India Private Limited, before classroom-level implementation begins.
Following the training programme, each of the participating 1,692 students will be provided with a recorder instrument and a set of music books free of cost.
In addition, each of the 24 schools covered under the initiative will be allocated one keyboard to support practical learning sessions.
A dedicated music period will also be included in the weekly timetable of the selected schools to ensure regular training and skill development.
Officials said the initiative is designed to provide students with structured exposure to music education and to enable them to explore future career opportunities in the field, depending on their interests and aptitude.
The programme will be reviewed after completion of the pilot phase, and its expansion to other municipal schools will be considered based on the outcomes.
The memorandum was signed in the presence of senior representatives from Yamaha Music India Private Limited, including Managing Director Kennei Sakai, Sales Unit Head Ryoji Maruyama, Marketing Manager Kazuki Watanabe, Deputy Manager Ashwani Kumar, and Academic In-Charge (West) Gaurav Tripathi.
From the municipal school board, Chairman Dr Sujay Mehta, Vice Chairman Vipul Sevak, and Administrator Dr L.D. Desai was also present.
On the occasion, Yamaha Music India Managing Director Sakai noted the efforts being made in Gujarat to strengthen foundational education and promote skill development, and acknowledged the municipal school board’s focus on students' overall development.
The initiative is expected to bring structured music education into Ahmedabad’s municipal school system alongside academic learning, with authorities positioning it as part of a broader effort to expand skill-based and experiential education in line with NEP-2020.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.