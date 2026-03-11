Guest teachers in Karnataka government schools not paid salaries for nearly four months

BENGALURU: Government schools in Karnataka, already facing a severe shortage of teachers, have also failed to pay salaries of nearly 51,000 guest teachers since November 2025 till date.

Surekha, a guest teacher in government primaryschool on link road in Bengaluru, said, "We are paid Rs 10,000 to 12,000 depending on our experience of teaching. Since November, we haven't received our salaries. The Karnataka State Primary and Secondary School Guest Teachers Association has submitted a letter to the school department officials and also principal secretary and it hasn't yielded any results."