Guest lecturers say heavy workload robbed prep time for Asst Professor exam

CHENNAI: With just a day to go for the assistant professor examination, anxiety is running high among aspirants, particularly guest lecturers across the state. Many of them say they are walking into one of the most important exams of their lives without even getting a chance to prepare, weighed down by relentless academic and administrative responsibilities.

The Teachers Recruitment Board aims to fill 2,708 assistant professor posts in government arts and science colleges through the test scheduled for Saturday. However, guest lecturers already working in these institutions contend that the timing of the exam places them at a clear disadvantage compared to other candidates.

“For the last two months, we have been continuously on duty,” said G Sivakumar, founder of the TN Government Arts College UGC -Qualified Guest Lecturers Association. “Invigilation, valuation work, administrative meetings, it has been non-stop,” he said. Another guest lecturer, K Muralidharan, said the relentless schedule has left aspirants mentally exhausted and unable to focus on exam preparation.