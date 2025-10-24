Guest lecturers in Karnataka paid less than clerks, sweepers

BENGALURU: While the Karnataka government boasts of providing quality education for undergraduate and Pre-University College students, guest lecturers at government degree colleges as well as PU colleges continue to suffer due to low salaries, lack of job security and provision for maternity leave, and even unavailability of basic facilities like toilets.

There are over 11,000 guest lecturers in government degree colleges and 4,689 in PU colleges.

Some guest lecturers told the TNIE that their salaries are lower than what lower division clerks and permanent sweepers at the degree and PU colleges.

Arif Karle, a guest lecturer who has over 20 years of experience and has worked in a government degree college in Hassan, explained, “The minimum salary for a PUC guest lecturer is Rs 32,000 for a candidate who is qualified as per UGC norms -- PhD or NET/SLET/KCET with no teaching experience in a government college. Teaching experience in private college does not count. It is Rs 36,000 if you have 10 years of teaching experience with a masters degree or MPhil, and Rs 40,000 for a PhD candidate with teaching experience. This salary is lower compared to the salary of a lower division clerk who draws Rs 43,000, including dearness allowance, medical facilities etc.”

Similarly, the salary of guest lecturers in PU government colleges is lower than what permanent sweepers and attenders get. Rajesh Bhat, a guest lecturer at a PU government college in Bengaluru, said, “Our salaries are Rs 14,000 per month and the number of working hours is 15 per week. However, the minimum salary of permanent sweepers and attenders is Rs 18,000 and maximum depends on their years of service.