GTTC intake doubled to 6,050 in Karnataka with 100% job guarantee for students

BENGALURU: With 100% recruitment happening in the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), student intake has been increased from 3,100 to 6,050 and more than 5,700 students have enrolled for various courses.

As per data provided by GTTC in Bengaluru, in 2023-24, the total intake was 3,100 and number of admissions was 2,669.

In 2024-25, the total intake was 5,390 and admissions were 3,687. In 2025-26, the total intake is 6,050 versus admissions of 5,729.

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash R Patil told TNIE, “Students learn hands-on skills required for industries – 90 per cent of the curriculum involves practical training and only 10 per cent is theory. Therefore, this year, we have increased the intake. One reason behind more students opting for these courses is that those who pass SSLC exams can take up these courses and there is job guarantee for students as most automobile companies, even those outside Karnataka, offer them jobs.”