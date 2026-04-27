GT Tech, BotClub partner to strengthen science education

GT Tech has partnered with BotClub in an initiative aimed at strengthening science education and promoting experiential learning in classrooms, according to reports.

Centurion University Vice-President and GT Tech promoter DN Rao announced the agreement during a press conference at the VJF Press Club in Visakhapatnam yesterday, Sunday, April 26, 2026, stating that the effort aims to help teachers better convey scientific subjects.

The cooperation will use BotClub's "A-One" classroom system, which combines digital visualisations with physical models and delivers data on student learning results.According to reports, the initiative is part of a wider mission to transform science education in the country by combining innovation with accessible learning solutions.

The programme is proposed to be rolled out in 45 schools in the first phase over the next three months, he said, as per The Hindu.

Representatives associated with the partnership said the programme would work towards improving classroom outcomes by supporting both teachers and students with modern teaching aids.

The announcement was reported in Andhra Pradesh, where the initiative is expected to contribute to broader efforts to modernise STEM learning and encourage greater student interest in science subjects.