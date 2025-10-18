GST 2.0 Reforms: A boost for parents and inclusive growth in the education sector

The recently announced GST 2.0 reforms have introduced notable changes with a direct impact on the education sector—particularly benefiting parents of school-going children.

Prices of basic learning materials such as pencils, erasers, crayons, exercise books, graph books, and maps have seen their GST rate reduced from 12% to zero, bringing immediate relief to households across India.

Additionally, mathematical instrument sets and school bags will now attract a reduced GST of 5%, down from 12%.