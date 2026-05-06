GSEB SSC results 2026 declared at gseb.org; 83.86% students pass

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results today, May 6. It has activated the GSEB SSC results 2026 link on the official portal at gseb.org.

Students can check their Gujarat Board 10th results by using the six-digit unique seat number. The board has also allowed candidates to access the GSEB SSC marksheets. The exam authority has conducted the GSEB SSC exams from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

A total of 7,56,392 students appeared for written exams of 7,69,993 registered. The total number of students qualified in the exam are 6,34,327. The overall pass percentage stands at 83.86 per cent. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 83.08 per cent.

How to check GSEB SSC results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of GSEB at gseb.org

Step 2: Find the SSC results/markhseet link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the Gujarat Board results page

Step 4: Fill in the details such as unique seat number and others

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Gujarat Board SSC results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download Gujarat Board SSC marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of GSEB 10th marksheet for furure reference

Gujarat Board 10th results 2026 link

Students can follow the below link to access Gujarat Board SSC results 2026. The unique seat number is required to access the results.

Click here for GSEB SSC results 2026

Students are advised to download and use the provisional GSEB SSC marksheet for reference. The Board will be issuing the oroginal passing marksheet/ certificate through respective schools.