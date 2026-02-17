GSEB releases SSC and HSC admit cards 2026; schools begin distribution ahead of Feb 26 exams

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board releases Class 10 and 12 hall tickets; schools to download and distribute ahead of February 26 exams
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) Board Examinations 2026. The hall tickets are available through the designated portal, , and can be accessed only through school logins. Students will not be able to download the admit cards directly from the website.
The board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 26, 2026. Schools across Gujarat have already begun distributing hall tickets to eligible students.
The admit cards have been issued for:
SSC (Class 10)
HSC Science stream
HSC General stream
School authorities must log in using:
School index number
Registered mobile number or email ID
After selecting the appropriate stream, schools can download and print hall tickets for all registered candidates.
Students must carefully verify the information printed on their hall tickets. The following details should be checked thoroughly:
Full name of the student
Roll number
Subject names and subject codes
Examination dates and timings
Examination centre details
The admit card should also include:
Student’s photograph
Signature of the examinee
Signature of the class teacher
Signature of the principal with official school stamp
Important examination-day instructions printed on the reverse side
School authorities are advised to:
Verify all details before distributing the hall tickets
Ensure accuracy in student information
Distribute admit cards in a systematic manner
Students should remain in regular contact with their respective schools for updates and additional instructions regarding the upcoming board examinations.