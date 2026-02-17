GSEB releases SSC and HSC admit cards 2026; schools begin distribution ahead of Feb 26 exams

Exams to begin from February 26

The board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 26, 2026. Schools across Gujarat have already begun distributing hall tickets to eligible students.

The admit cards have been issued for:

SSC (Class 10)

HSC Science stream

HSC General stream

School authorities must log in using:

School index number

Registered mobile number or email ID

After selecting the appropriate stream, schools can download and print hall tickets for all registered candidates.