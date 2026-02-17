News

GSEB releases SSC and HSC admit cards 2026; schools begin distribution ahead of Feb 26 exams

Schools across Gujarat have already begun distributing hall tickets to eligible students.
Updated on

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board releases Class 10 and 12 hall tickets; schools to download and distribute ahead of February 26 exams

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) Board Examinations 2026. The hall tickets are available through the designated portal, https://gsebht.in/, and can be accessed only through school logins. Students will not be able to download the admit cards directly from the website.

Exams to begin from February 26

The board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 26, 2026. Schools across Gujarat have already begun distributing hall tickets to eligible students.

The admit cards have been issued for:

  • SSC (Class 10)

  • HSC Science stream

  • HSC General stream

School authorities must log in using:

  • School index number

  • Registered mobile number or email ID

After selecting the appropriate stream, schools can download and print hall tickets for all registered candidates.

Details to check on the admit card

Students must carefully verify the information printed on their hall tickets. The following details should be checked thoroughly:

  • Full name of the student

  • Roll number

  • Subject names and subject codes

  • Examination dates and timings

  • Examination centre details

The admit card should also include:

  • Student’s photograph

  • Signature of the examinee

  • Signature of the class teacher

  • Signature of the principal with official school stamp

  • Important examination-day instructions printed on the reverse side

Important instructions for schools and students

School authorities are advised to:

  • Verify all details before distributing the hall tickets

  • Ensure accuracy in student information

  • Distribute admit cards in a systematic manner

Students should remain in regular contact with their respective schools for updates and additional instructions regarding the upcoming board examinations.

