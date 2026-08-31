Growth tops agenda as G20 meets in US

Asheville: Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s largest economies are gathering in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for two days of talks focused on reviving global growth amid trade disputes, mounting debt and the economic fallout from the Iran conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will host the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Asheville on Monday and Tuesday as the United States seeks to place economic growth at the centre of its year-long presidency of the grouping.