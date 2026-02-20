Group-1 case: SIT issues notices to APPSC officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 Mains examination papers has reportedly issued notices to officials of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) as part of its ongoing inquiry.

The SIT, headed by CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, has begun collecting documentary and technical evidence related to the case. Officials said the team is examining records pertaining to the conduct of the Group-I Mains examination and its evaluation process.

Statements of the accused as well as APPSC officials are expected to be recorded in the coming days.