GRIHA Council, DTU sign MoU for green building education

The Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment Council (GRIHA Council) and Delhi Technological University have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to strengthen education and research in green buildings and sustainable infrastructure.

The collaboration will focus on integrating academic learning with industry-oriented frameworks, ensuring that students gain exposure to applied research and real-world sustainability challenges, a press release states.

Under the agreement, the institutions will jointly develop academic and research initiatives that include field-based studies, live projects and policy-linked research in the sustainable built environment.

A key component of the partnership is the introduction of a joint Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Green Buildings and Sustainable Built Environment, along with internship opportunities that will provide practical exposure to students.

Officials said that the collaboration will also focus on capacity building through knowledge-sharing programmes and training on sustainability concepts and GRIHA rating systems, which assess the environmental performance of buildings.

Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma said that the initiative aligns academic frameworks with India’s long-term sustainability goals, including its net-zero emissions target for 2070, while promoting climate-responsive design and green infrastructure development.

Sanjay Seth, Vice President and CEO of GRIHA Council, said that the partnership is aimed at developing a skilled workforce that can drive low-carbon and resource-efficient growth in the construction sector.

The institutions said that the collaboration is expected to nurture professionals that are equipped to design sustainable, resilient and climate-responsive infrastructure, supporting India’s broader environmental and development goals.