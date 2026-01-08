Greenland critical to deter Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic: White House

Washington: The White House on Wednesday said the possible acquisition of Greenland remains under active discussion, framing the Arctic territory as strategically vital to US national security and to deterring the activities of Russia and China.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump views Greenland as critical to countering Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region.

“The acquisition of Greenland by the United States is not a new idea,” Leavitt told reporters. “This is something that Presidents dating back to the 1800s, have said is advantageous for America’s national security.”