Green jobs boom ahead as Jitendra Singh says youth will drive India’s clean economy

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said "green jobs" and green entrepreneurship will be key drivers of the future economy, with sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, green fuels and circular economy creating large-scale employment opportunities for youth, according to an official release by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Minister said, "This transition will not only generate jobs but also accelerate India's shift towards sustainable and low-carbon growth.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the National Conference on "Environmental Sustainability in the 21st Century: Science, Society and Solutions" at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, held on the occasion of Earth Day.

Referring to India's green ecosystem, the minister said initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, backed by an outlay of over Rs 19,000 crore, are laying the foundation for clean industrial transformation.

He said emerging technologies are enabling decarbonisation in key sectors like steel and cement, positioning India at the forefront of the global green transition.

The minister said the pace of technological change requires continuous innovation, citing examples from electric mobility where conventional vehicles are being converted into electric ones, making sustainability affordable and scalable.

He added that green jobs are expected to expand across solar manufacturing, battery production, grid management and biofuels, while the circular economy, including the conversion of used cooking oil into biofuel, offers opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation.

The minister also highlighted ocean energy as an emerging area that will complement solar and wind energy in the coming years.

On energy security, he said India is progressing towards higher nuclear power capacity and enabling greater private sector participation in sectors such as space and nuclear energy.

He further referred to the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund aimed at supporting innovators and startups in scaling up their ideas, with a collaborative funding model between government and private stakeholders.

Referring to the vision of Narendra Modi, the minister said India is well-positioned to lead the global green transition, guided by the vision of "Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)."