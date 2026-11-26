Andreas Kargopoulos, president of the Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME), said thousands of educators had joined the walkout to protest against what they described as poverty-level salaries, unsafe and unsuitable school infrastructure, and acute staff shortages.

The teachers' participation brought attention to concerns surrounding working conditions in Greece's public education system, particularly the availability of adequate facilities and teaching personnel in schools.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, demonstrations were held in several cities, with protesters marching towards the parliament building in Athens. They carried banners and raised slogans demanding better wages and increased public spending.