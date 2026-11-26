Athens: Thousands of teachers across Greece joined a 24-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over low wages, staff shortages and inadequate infrastructure in public schools. The strike, organised by the country's largest public-sector union, ADEDY, along with labour centres and trade unions, also disrupted transport networks and several essential public services.
Teachers were among the public-sector employees participating in demonstrations across the country, demanding higher wages and increased government spending on essential services, including education, healthcare and pensions.
Andreas Kargopoulos, president of the Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME), said thousands of educators had joined the walkout to protest against what they described as poverty-level salaries, unsafe and unsuitable school infrastructure, and acute staff shortages.
The teachers' participation brought attention to concerns surrounding working conditions in Greece's public education system, particularly the availability of adequate facilities and teaching personnel in schools.
According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, demonstrations were held in several cities, with protesters marching towards the parliament building in Athens. They carried banners and raised slogans demanding better wages and increased public spending.
The strike also affected the functioning of public schools, state hospitals and municipal departments in different parts of the country.
Public transport services in Athens operated on reduced schedules, while metro, electric railway and tram services faced disruptions. Ferry services remained suspended at ports across Greece. Air travel was also affected after flight information personnel at 15 regional airports joined the strike, resulting in cancellations by domestic carriers Aegean Airlines and SKY Express.
In a statement, ADEDY urged the government to introduce measures to address the country's economic, labour and social challenges.
The unions are seeking substantial salary increases and the restoration of the 13th and 14th annual bonus payments for civil servants, which were discontinued under earlier austerity measures. Their demands also include lower electricity and fuel prices, reduced value-added tax on essential commodities and measures to address rising housing costs, including rent controls.
Workers from the private sector, including construction, accounting and mining industries, also participated in the demonstrations in solidarity with public-sector employees.
The teachers' demands formed part of the wider protest over public-sector working conditions and government spending priorities, with school infrastructure and staffing emerging as key concerns within the education sector.
This report is based on inputs from PTI