Greater Chennai Corporation to appoint 180 temporary physical education teachers in schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to appoint 180 temporary physical education teachers (PETs) through school management committees (SMCs) in corporation-run schools across the city for the 2026-27 academic year.

The civic body’s education department has issued a circular to headmasters directing them to initiate the recruitment process. The appointments will be made for a period of 10 months, from June 2026 to March 2027.

The initiative is part of the budget announcement made by GCC Mayor R Priya for the financial year 2026-27. In her budget speech, she announced an allocation of Rs 3.65 crore for the second phase of appointing temporary PETs in GCC schools to improve students’ physical fitness, strengthen physical education, promote discipline and encourage participation in sports and extracurricular activities. Under the first phase of the initiative, 141 temporary PETs were appointed in corporation schools during the 2025-26 academic year.