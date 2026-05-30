Greater Chennai Corporation to appoint 180 temporary physical education teachers in schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to appoint 180 temporary physical education teachers (PETs) through school management committees (SMCs) in corporation-run schools across the city for the 2026-27 academic year.
The civic body’s education department has issued a circular to headmasters directing them to initiate the recruitment process. The appointments will be made for a period of 10 months, from June 2026 to March 2027.
The initiative is part of the budget announcement made by GCC Mayor R Priya for the financial year 2026-27. In her budget speech, she announced an allocation of Rs 3.65 crore for the second phase of appointing temporary PETs in GCC schools to improve students’ physical fitness, strengthen physical education, promote discipline and encourage participation in sports and extracurricular activities. Under the first phase of the initiative, 141 temporary PETs were appointed in corporation schools during the 2025-26 academic year.
According to the circular, 101 vacancies will be filled in corporation primary schools by candidates possessing a Certificate in Physical Education (CPEd) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), who will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000.
For middle schools, 29 temporary PETs with BPEd or Master of Physical Education (MPEd) qualifications will be appointed with a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000. In addition, 50 PETs will be engaged in high and higher secondary schools, with eligible candidates (BPEd or MPEd) receiving Rs 25,000 per month.
The department has directed headmasters to identify eligible candidates and submit their recommendations, along with the details and supporting documents of the selected candidates, to the respective assistant educational officers at the earliest to facilitate the appointment process.
Welcoming the move, the headmaster of a corporation higher secondary school with nearly 2,000 students said that the school has been functioning with only one PET against the sanctioned strength of three for the past few years.
“PETs play an important role in ensuring discipline among students and encouraging participation in sports activities. Even for events such as Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, subject teachers are often required to coordinate students due to the unfilled PET vacancies. This often affects the regular classes,” the headmaster said.
This story is reported by Praveena S A