Greater Chennai Corporation schools improve Class 10 pass percentage to 89%

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools recorded a pass percentage of 89% in the Class 10 board examination results announced on Wednesday, marking a 3% increase from last year’s 86.10%.

The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 86.25%, an improvement of 3.41% from 82.84% recorded last year.

Among the 7,081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6,271, including 3,115 boys (87.25%) and 3,156 girls (89.88%), cleared the examination.