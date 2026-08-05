Greater Chennai Corporation helps children secure admission documents

CHENNAI: Ahead of its citywide survey to identify out-of-school children, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday organised a special camp at the Ezhil Nagar Middle School in the TNUHDB resettlement site, helping 409 children obtain essential documents needed for school admission, re-enrolment and scholarships. An official release said appropriate action is being taken on the applications received during the camp.

Documents such as Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, community certificates and income certificates are essential for school-going children, especially those studying in Classes 10 and 12. “Though most children drop out due to family circumstances, lack of such documents remains a major hurdle when trying to re-enrol them or getting the vulnerable kids the scholarship,” a GCC official told TNIE.

The official stated that the corporation plans to launch its out-of-school survey by mid or end of August, and the camp was organised to ensure children in the area had the necessary documents ready. Besides, the special camp enabled children who have lost their parents to apply for the Anbu Karangal scheme, which provides a monthly education scholarship of `2,000 valid up to Class 12.

When TNIE visited the camp, several school-going children and some out-of-school students were seen applying for missing documents. In some cases, however, applications could not be processed immediately because the parents themselves lacked documents such as Aadhaar and community certificates.