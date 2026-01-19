"Great nations are not built in silence": Rahul Gandhi in Kochi

The Lok Sabha LoP also met the party's elected local body representatives in Marine Drive, Kochi.



In a post on X, Congress said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers at the Cochin airport, Kerala."



The Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, AICC General Secretary Venugopal and other party leaders are also present at the Mahapanchayat.

