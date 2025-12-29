Great Lakes Institute of Management to close PG applications on Jan 2

Great Lakes Institute of Management has announced that the second application cycle for its management programmes will close on January 2, 2026.

The institute stated that it offers a one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for professionals with a minimum of two years of work experience and a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for fresh graduates and early-career professionals with up to three years of experience. The programmes are offered at both the Chennai and Gurgaon campuses of the institute.

According to a press release from the institute, candidates applying to the PGPM programme can submit scores from CAT, XAT, GMAT or NMAT, while applicants to the PGDM programme are required to use valid CAT, XAT or GMAT scores.

About the programmes

The institute stated that its PGPM programme is designed for experienced professionals seeking accelerated career progression.

It said that the updated curriculum includes specialisations in product management, consulting and data science, along with skill-based modules aimed at strengthening communication and analytical capabilities. According to the institute, the average cost-to-company (CTC) for the PGPM Class of 2025 stood at Rs 17.8 lakh per annum.

On the two-year PGDM programme, the institute said that it is intended for fresh graduates and early-career candidates and places emphasis on foundational management training and corporate exposure.

The release further stated that students undertake internships with organisations across consulting, finance, FMCG and technology sectors. It added that the average CTC for the PGDM Class of 2025 was Rs 15 lakh, while the highest offer stood at Rs 39.8 lakh per annum.

Eligibility

Apart from XAT, CAT, GMAT, or NMAT scores (as applicable), the institute stated that eligibility for both programmes requires a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks across Class 10, Class 12 and graduation, along with the prescribed work experience criteria.