Great Lakes Institute of Management opens PGPM admissions for 2027-28

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon has opened admissions for the 2027-28 batch of its flagship one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), while announcing a revamped curriculum that places greater emphasis on artificial intelligence, analytics and experiential learning.

Branded as PGPM 2.0, the redesigned programme introduces dual concentrations, experiential learning laboratories and greater integration of AI-enabled business skills. According to the institute, the curriculum has been developed following consultations with industry leaders, recruiters, alumni and academic experts to better align management education with evolving workplace requirements.

The programme replaces the earlier major-minor elective structure with a dual concentration model comprising Functional Specialisations ie Finance, Marketing and Operations, and Industry Specialisations in Consulting, Product Management and Analytics.

The curriculum also incorporates a range of practical learning modules, including GenAI, Product, Business Consulting and Communication Labs, along with courses on data storytelling, innovation and industry live projects. Students will also participate in prototype simulations designed to provide hands-on exposure to business problem-solving.

Commenting on the redesign, Dr VP Singh, Programme Director, PGPM, said, "The impact of Generative AI on business is profound, and management education must evolve accordingly. With PGPM 2.0, we are moving from a traditional menu of electives to a deliberately designed, future-ready learning pathway. Our focus is on helping students apply knowledge, solve business problems and develop capabilities that remain relevant in a rapidly changing environment."

Dr Jones Mathew, Principal and Head of Institution, said that the revised programme aims to prepare graduates capable of contributing across functions while developing expertise in specific domains through AI-enabled business learning.

The institute said that the curriculum redesign reflects the growing demand for professionals who combine management knowledge with technological and analytical skills as organisations increasingly adopt AI-driven business processes.

Admissions for the 2027-28 batch are currently open.