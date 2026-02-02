Great Lakes Institute of Management launches Centre for AI in Business

Great Lakes Institute of Management has launched the Centre for AI in Business, an initiative aimed at helping organisations transition from artificial intelligence experimentation to real-world deployment.

The Centre was unveiled at the Great Lakes Product Conclave 2026 and focuses on applying AI to core business functions including operations, supply chains, finance, and decision-making.

A key feature of the Centre is a High-Performance Computing (HPC) cluster with a compute capacity of 7 teraflops, effectively operating as a private supercomputer.

The facility enables large-scale parallel data processing, local deployment of language models, and advanced simulations that would otherwise require costly cloud infrastructure.