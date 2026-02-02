Great Lakes Institute of Management launches Centre for AI in Business

Great Lakes Institute of Management has launched the Centre for AI in Business, an initiative aimed at helping organisations transition from artificial intelligence experimentation to real-world deployment.
The Centre was unveiled at the Great Lakes Product Conclave 2026 and focuses on applying AI to core business functions including operations, supply chains, finance, and decision-making.
A key feature of the Centre is a High-Performance Computing (HPC) cluster with a compute capacity of 7 teraflops, effectively operating as a private supercomputer.
The facility enables large-scale parallel data processing, local deployment of language models, and advanced simulations that would otherwise require costly cloud infrastructure.
“The real challenge today is not access to AI models, but the ability to run them efficiently, securely, and with business context,” said Vivek N, Head of the Centre for AI in Business.
He said the Centre has been built to address this gap, with a focus on agentic systems, applied computing, and AI that can be deployed within organisations rather than remaining at the demonstration stage.
The HPC infrastructure will support use cases such as traffic and transport modelling, geospatial analytics, supply chain digital twins, and financial risk simulations.
By enabling local execution of AI workloads, the Centre aims to reduce dependency on hyperscalers and lower costs for industry partners. The initiative also places emphasis on Agentic AI, referring to autonomous systems capable of executing multi-step workflows.
“Most organisations are hitting a wall where cloud costs, data sensitivity, and infrastructure constraints slow down AI adoption,” said Mr. Mohit Sewak, GenAI Safety and Security (AI Research), Google, speaking in his individual capacity. He said the Centre brings together advanced computing and business problem-solving without the usual barriers.
Great Lakes has also announced an official partnership with SAP through the SAP University Alliances programme. Under the collaboration, SAP will work with the institute to facilitate industry-research engagements and support the development of industry-aligned curriculum.
“Enterprises today are looking for talent and solutions that understand both technology and business systems,” said Jayanth Bagare, SAP Academy.
He noted that the collaboration presents an opportunity to build industry-ready skills, promote applied research, and create practical problem-solving platforms for students and organisations.
The Centre for AI in Business will function as a shared platform for industry, faculty, and students to co-create applied AI solutions, reinforcing Great Lakes’ emphasis on relevance, rigour, and real-world impact.