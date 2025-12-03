Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai hosts launch of A Sixth of Humanity

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai hosted the official launch of A Sixth of Humanity, authored by former Chief Economic Advisor of India Arvind Subramanian and Johns Hopkins University (SAIS) professor Devesh Kapur.

The book examines India’s development trajectory through structural themes and long-term trends that have shaped the country’s political, economic and social landscape.

A Sixth of Humanity traces India’s evolution through five interconnected themes: the forging of a diverse nation, the advancement of democracy ahead of prosperity, the uneven capacity of the state in delivering public goods, the expansion of markets without consistent structural transformation, and society’s navigation of identity and change.