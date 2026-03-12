Great Lakes Gurgaon strengthens global standing with AACSB accreditation

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon has received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a US-based globally recognised accreditation body for business schools. With this achievement, Great Lakes Gurgaon becomes one of the 15 B-schools in India to hold both AMBA UK and AACSB US accreditations, placing it among a select group of institutions that meet international standards of management education.

The accreditation was announced in a formal ceremony by Mr Prathap Das, South Asia Head at AACSB, at the Great Lakes Gurgaon campus, where he handed over the official certificate to the institute’s leadership.