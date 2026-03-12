Great Lakes Gurgaon strengthens global standing with AACSB accreditation

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon has received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a US-based globally recognised accreditation body for business schools. With this achievement, Great Lakes Gurgaon becomes one of the 15 B-schools in India to hold both AMBA UK and AACSB US accreditations, placing it among a select group of institutions that meet international standards of management education.
The accreditation was announced in a formal ceremony by Mr Prathap Das, South Asia Head at AACSB, at the Great Lakes Gurgaon campus, where he handed over the official certificate to the institute’s leadership.
Enhancing global opportunities for stakeholders
The accreditation significantly elevates the institute’s value proposition for its core stakeholders. For students, it ensures an internationally recognised degree, facilitating smoother transitions into global career opportunities and mobility abroad.
The faculty will now have expanded access to international research collaborations, global conferences, and a high-impact intellectual environment. Furthermore, the ‘Double Crown’ status provides corporates and recruiters with increased confidence in the quality of the talent pool, institutional infrastructure, and the robustness of academic processes.
During its AACSB evaluation, Great Lakes Gurgaon successfully demonstrated its alignment with AACSB’s global standards through rigorous curriculum design, innovative research, faculty excellence, and measurable student outcomes. The final phase of assessment included an on-campus review conducted by deans and senior representatives from leading international business schools.
With the AACSB accreditation, Great Lakes Gurgaon further strengthens its position within the global community of accredited business schools and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality management education aligned with evolving industry needs.