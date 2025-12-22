GRAP-IV shows results in Delhi; Polluting industries to be sealed without notice: Majinder Singh Sirsa

"The polluting factories we have identified will be sealed without any further notice. They have already been given several chances," he said. He added that industries which failed to apply for OCEM by the October 31 deadline would also face immediate sealing. The minister informed that a massive drive is underway to check vehicular pollution.

"So far, 2,12,332 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) have been checked in the last four days, out of which nearly 10,000 vehicles have failed the test," he said. Sirsa further said complaints have been received that some private companies are not fully implementing the work-from-home advisory under GRAP-IV. "If we receive complaints against any such company, strict action will be taken," he warned.