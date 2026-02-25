Traditional Jallikattu returns to Trichy in grand celebration of culture and skill

Tiruchirappalli: A grand Jallikattu competition is being held at Kajamalai in Tiruchirappalli city on Wednesday with 750 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participating in the traditional sport.



The event commenced at around 8 am and is progressing in a vibrant and energetic manner. A total of 750 bulls from Trichy and neighbouring districts have been registered for the competition. More than 500 bull tamers are actively participating, attempting to embrace and tame the bulls amid enthusiastic cheers from the gathered crowd.



Prizes are being distributed to the winning bull tamers as well as the owners of the bulls. Organisers announced that attractive rewards, including a car and an agricultural tractor, will be presented to the best-performing bull tamer and the owner of the best Jallikattu bull.