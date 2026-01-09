Shiva worship songs enchant devotees at Somnath Mahadev Temple

Gandhinagar: On the first day of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a grand cultural programme was held at the premises of the Somnath Mahadev Temple.



According to a statement from the Gujarat CMO, during the cultural programme, renowned Gujarati artists Kirtidan Gadhvi, Jigardan Gadhavi, and Umesh Barot "captivated the audience with devotional songs and bhajans dedicated to Somnath Mahadev."



"Their soulful performances beautifully reflected our culture, heritage, and Sanatan Dharma, filling the atmosphere with Shiva devotion. The audience joined in with claps and chants, fully immersed in the music," the statement read.