Grade-III teacher agitation in Jaipur enters day two over pending transfer policy

Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS): Thousands of Grade-III teachers from across Rajasthan continued their protest at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Thursday, demanding the implementation of a long-pending transfer policy, the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar, and direct talks with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
During the protest, teachers adopted a peaceful demonstration strategy by singing the National Anthem when police arrived at the site late Wednesday night.
The move prompted police personnel to stand at attention, preventing any immediate attempt to disperse the gathering.
Protesters also alleged that electricity, drinking water, and toilet facilities at the protest site had been discontinued, causing difficulties for those participating in the sit-in, particularly women teachers.
The state government has maintained that it is working on the transfer policy.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the proposal would be implemented after receiving approval from the Chief Minister and the state Cabinet.
However, protesting teachers rejected the assurance, saying that they would continue their demonstration until a written commitment is issued, direct discussions are held with the Chief Minister, and their demands are addressed.
Teachers said that Grade-III teachers have not received transfers since 2018, despite multiple recruitment drives and appointments during that period. They contend that many experienced teachers have remained posted at the same locations for years without an opportunity for transfer.
Differently-abled teachers participating in the protest highlighted additional hardships, saying that some are posted 700 to 800 kilometers from their home districts, making travel and daily life especially challenging.
The protest remains ongoing, with teachers reaffirming that they intend to continue their sit-in until the state government responds with concrete action.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.