Grade 8 student from Shiv Nadar School releases SDG anthem for Youth Climate awareness

FARIDABAD: Viraj Jain, a Grade 8 student at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, has launched an original musical composition titled “One World, One Promise,” dedicated to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The anthem, conceptualised and produced independently by the 13-year-old, serves as a clarion call for youth-led climate action and shared global responsibility.

Seeking a universal medium to translate complex sustainability goals into actionable inspiration, he spent several months writing, composing, and recording thetrack. The anthem states that the journey toward a safer and greener planet begins with individual awareness and small, consistent actions.

Commenting on the initiative, Viraj said: “This anthem is not about having all the answers; it is a reminder that even small actions matter. I believe music has the power to help people connect with the message of sustainability more instinctively. My goal was to create something that resonates with my generation and reminds us that the promise of a better world starts with our intentions today.”

Over the past few years, Viraj has actively led SDG-themed exhibitions and authored a book specifically designed to simplify sustainability concepts for young readers. His Latest Project, “One World, One Promise”, can be viewed on his YouTube channel “VirajVibes United”, where he has shared the complete song along with reflections on the thought and intention behind it.