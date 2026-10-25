Goyal highlights huge opportunities for German firms to invest, manufacture and innovate in India

Berlin/New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said he had productive meetings with several top business leaders in Berlin, where he highlighted immense opportunities for German companies to invest, manufacture and innovate in India.

The minister stressed that India and the European Union (EU) have an opportunity to build a powerful economic partnership anchored in trust, competitiveness and complementary strengths.

“Held a meeting with Stefan Oelrich, President of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer. Discussed Bayer's expansion plans in India and opportunities to deepen its engagement in our robust healthcare ecosystem through greater investment, innovation and collaboration,” Goyal posted on X.