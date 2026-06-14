Govt’s BHAVYA scheme to create new generation of industrial infra in India

New Delhi: The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) Scheme represents a bold and visionary step towards creating a new generation of industrial infrastructure in India, according to the industry.

The Union government has notified the guidelines of the Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA Central Sector Scheme for selecting 50 proposals to set up industrial parks with world class infrastructure to facilitate investment for manufacturing growth and increasing employment in the country. Financial assistance will be provided under the scheme for the development of 100 industrial parks.