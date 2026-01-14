Tripura CM emphasises people-centric governance at winter clothes distribution



"These are not just words; their importance is immense. The Bharatiya Janata Party's core principle is that service is our religion. There is a spiritual thought involved in service, which is part of our party's ideology. Through such work, we can establish connections with each other. For example, through blood donation, we connect with others. No one knows when and where whose blood goes. These are social responsibilities and duties," said Saha.



The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is their guardian and that the state government is working under his guidance.

"He is asking us to reach each and every person. We have taken the initiative to create Lakhpati Didi. The government is prioritising efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of women. In this direction, self-help groups are being strengthened. Our goal is to build Tripura as a 'New Tripura'."



"Sometimes we hear about chaos, but our government will never tolerate chaos. Those who are still walking on the wrong path should avoid that path. Otherwise, as guardians, we will do whatever is necessary. We want to maintain peace in the state," Saha added.