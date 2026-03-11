Govt working to operationalise upgraded schools from new session: Mizoram minister
Aizawl: The Mizoram government is actively working to operationalise several upgraded schools, which met the necessary criteria, from the new academic session, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said on Tuesday.
Speaking in the assembly, he said the previous MNF government had upgraded 180 schools.
The present ZPM dispensation has finalised the upgradation of 100 schools -- 44 higher secondary schools, 44 high schools and 34 elementary schools, he said.
"The government is currently finalising the administrative and logistical arrangements to ensure these institutions become fully functional for the upcoming academic year," he added.
Vanlalthlana said a notification for the upgradation of other schools is currently in process.
The government is also making efforts to address the shortage of teachers across the state, he said.
"The School Education Department has sought approval from higher authorities to fill vacant posts in primary schools, and plans are underway to recruit teachers on a contract basis for middle schools," he said.
The minister informed the assembly that recruitment of 20 casual teachers for Science and Mathematics in high schools, and 15 casual teachers in higher secondary schools, is currently underway.
Additionally, permission to hire 57 regular teachers has been given, and the process is in progress, he said.
Vanlalthlana also said vacant posts under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will be filled in a phased manner.
