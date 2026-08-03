'Govt will have to bow down': Jharkhand students intensify protest over JPSC, JSSC irregularities

Ranchi: As students in Jharkhand continued their agitation demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, students on Monday said the government will have to bow down because this was a fight for the students of the entire state.
The movement gained further momentum as student leader Devendra Nath Mahto’s indefinite hunger strike entered its second day.
Speaking to reporters, Mahto said, “The government will have to bow down because this is a fight for the students of the entire Jharkhand. This movement represents the voice of millions of young people who pursue their dreams through education and hard work.”
A student participating in the protest said they had recently interacted with education activists through a video call to discuss the issue.
“Yesterday, we spoke through a video call with Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka. We informed them about the situation in Jharkhand and explained that the state has also been affected by incidents of paper leaks. There are several alleged irregularities in both JPSC and JSSC examinations,” the student said.
Another student urged political parties to support the movement.
“The unfortunate reality is that politicians should stand with students and the youth. We want both the ruling party and the Opposition to support our cause. We are hopeful that our voices will be heard and that we will receive the support needed to ensure a fair investigation,” the student said.
The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, launched a major statewide crackdown on Monday, carrying out simultaneous raids at more than 20 locations across the state.
Teams of the CID conducted searches in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Deoghar, Godda, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Palamu districts.
The raids also covered several coaching institutes and premises linked to individuals under the scanner, including locations in Ranchi's Dhurwa and Namkum areas.
The action is focused on persons and institutions whose names have surfaced during the investigation or who are suspected to have had links to the examination process.
During the searches, investigators examined documents, computers, laptops, mobile phones, digital storage devices and other electronic equipment.
Several important documents and digital records have reportedly been seized and will be subjected to forensic analysis as part of the ongoing probe.
Earlier, the CID had raided the offices of the JPSC and the examination-conducting agency TDPL, seizing a number of documents and electronic records related to the conduct of the examination.
So far, 11 individuals associated with the Commission and the examination process have been arrested. Based on information gathered during their interrogation, the scope of the investigation is being widened further.
As part of the same investigation, former JPSC Chairman and former Jharkhand Chief Secretary L. Khiangte has already been questioned several times. He has again been summoned for questioning on Monday.
The agency is currently piecing together evidence related to the conduct of the examination, management of question papers, evaluation procedures and other operational aspects of the recruitment process.
Officials believe that forensic examination of the seized documents and digital data could lead to fresh revelations and further action against other persons in the coming days.
The controversy erupted after large-scale irregularities were alleged in the results of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination.
The Cockroach Janta Party, which led the students' protest over NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has also now extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.