Kharge targets Centre over NEET protest, alleges use of force

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House.



Following his remarks, Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.