Govt to target 200 chip design startups, companies under Semicon 2.0: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The government will target at least 200 startups and companies designing chips in India under the next phase of the country's semiconductor mission, Semicon 2.0, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2026, Vaishnaw noted chip design would be the first of six pillars of Semicon 2.0, with the government scaling up ambitions after the previous phase of the mission saw more than 105 startups attempted chip design, of which about 20 secured venture capital funding worth around Rs 800 crore.