Government to set up modern toy testing facilities across manufacturing clusters



Highlighting the sector's recent performance, Goyal said toy exports have grown by 239 per cent over the past four years, while imports have declined by 32 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Make in India initiative and the National Toy Action Plan. Goyal said that while only around 12 per cent of the Indian toy market was earlier served by domestically manufactured toys, imports now account for only about Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in an approximately Rs 18,000 crore market, with the remaining demand being met by Indian manufacturers.

He said more than 50 toy clusters have been established across the country, with nearly 21,000 MSMEs engaged in toy manufacturing. Calling on the industry to sustain the momentum, Goyal urged manufacturers to aspire for tenfold growth through improved quality, branding, innovation and exports.