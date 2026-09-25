States, UTs to see DDU-GKY 2.0 training batches from October

New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development has announced to roll out Deen Dayal Upadhyaya- Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0 training batches across multiple states and Union Territories (UTs) from October 2026, as per a statement by the Ministry on Friday.



Launched on September 25, 2014, DDU-GKY provides skill training to rural youth aged 15 to 35 years from economically disadvantaged families.

“The Ministry of Rural Development is set to roll out Deen Dayal Upadhyaya- Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0 training batches across most of the States/UTs from October 2026,” the Ministry said in the release.



Additionally, nearly 2,015 training batches covering around 70,000 rural youth are expected to begin across these 24 states and Union Territories in October 2026.



Sponsored by the the Central government, this scheme is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) that aims to diversify income opportunities for rural households by providing sector-specific training for employment generation.