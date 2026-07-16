Govt to introduce engineering biology course: Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The government will introduce a course in engineering biology, the first of its kind in India, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Science & Technology further said that even IITs and IISc have submitted proposals to the ministry for starting medical schools.
"I am making an announcement of introducing a course in engineering biology, the first of its kind in India," he said at an event organised by NITI Aayog.
The minister further explained that conducting an ultrasound or a sophisticated MRI is no longer limited to radiologists. In the future, an electronics engineer may work alongside a radiologist during such procedures.
"We have to have our own independent solid talent building ecosystem," he said
The minister also outlined a strategic pathway to position India as a global leader in the bioeconomy and achieve a USD 2.6 trillion bioeconomy by 2047.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.