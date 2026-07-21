Andhra govt to introduce 17 allied health courses from 2026-27

Vijayawada: The State government is set to strengthen Allied Health Education by introducing 17 new courses in government medical colleges from the 2026–27 academic year, in line with national standards.
The initiative, approved by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), was reviewed at a meeting held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on Monday.
Presiding over the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Pulala Chandrasekhar said the university is committed to producing skilled healthcare professionals who meet national benchmarks. He noted that the phased introduction of these courses will not only enhance academic standards but also reinforce the state’s healthcare system.
Registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer assured full cooperation in coordinating with government medical colleges to ensure timely implementation. Director of Research and Development Dr. Suryaprabha highlighted the importance of innovation, evidence-based teaching, and interdisciplinary collaboration in Allied Health education.
Joint Registrar (Academic) Dr Neelima presented the academic action plan, detailing course approvals, curriculum implementation, and college preparedness.
APSAHPC Chairman Dr Y Venkateswara Rao welcomed the move, stating that adherence to NCAHP guidelines would bring highly qualified Allied Health professionals into the state’s healthcare sector. APSAHPC Secretary Sumaila elaborated on infrastructure requirements and operational guidelines for the rollout.