Govt targets to train over 6 lakh rural youth via RSETIs

New Delhi: A training target of 6.35 lakh rural youth has been given to the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in the country for the current financial year, which is more than the training target fixed for 2025-26, according to the government.

In a significant step towards strengthening rural entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR).

The aim is to establish uniform training standards, ensure quality administration and facilitate systematic capacity building across RSETIs in the country.