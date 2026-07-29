Govt speeds up efforts to fill over 72,000 vacancies: Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government is moving swiftly to fill over 72,000 vacant posts across deparments in the state and has appointed two senior bureaucrats to oversee the recruitment process.
According to sources, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has set a six-month deadline to fill 72,186 vacancies.
"When we (Congress) came to power, our election manifesto stated that there were around 2.5 lakh vacant government posts, and we promised to fill them in phases. However, the process was delayed due to several reasons. One of the major issues was internal reservation," Parameshwara said in response to a question.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Based on the report submitted by Justice Nagamohan Das's committee, we conducted a thorough review and resolved the internal reservation issue. Following this, we announced in the state budget that 56,942 posts would be filled."
He further explained that the recruitment process had already begun, and the Finance Department had granted approval for 24,000 posts. All departments have been instructed to issue recruitment notifications.
Noting that the government reviewed the recruitment plan again following the change in Chief Minister and decided to fill 72,000 vacancies, the Deputy CM said directions have now been issued to departments, including the Revenue Department, to publish recruitment notifications.
He said that the Cabinet recently discussed steps to ensure that recruitment of teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, and staff across all departments proceed without delay, and to oversee the process, the Chief Minister has appointed two senior officers-Uma Mahadevan and Gaurav Gupta.
"Our objective is to provide employment opportunities to the many unemployed youth in the state. We have seen them protest on the streets demanding recruitment. Therefore, we are moving quickly to fill these 72,000 vacancies," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.