Govt should take protests as wake-up call, proactively implement educational reforms: Gitanjali Angmo

Secondly, yes, I think Vande Mataram is fading from our collective memory more than it should. Therefore, it needs to be sung and understood again among people, especially among the youth. For me, Vande Mataram is not just a song, but a very profound symbol. Sri Aurobindo also explained this very deeply. When Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote 'Anandamath', he was not just a novelist; he was a sage. A sage means someone who can see reality. He saw the land of India not just as land, but as a power as a 'mother' with whom we can have a living relationship. Therefore, in my opinion, this awareness should not have taken so long to come. If we had come to this understanding earlier, perhaps many of the problems India faces today would not have been so serious.