Gov't should have discussed Delhi students' protest earlier: Akhilesh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS): Samajwadi Party MP, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday said that the NDA government was avoiding a discussion on the Delhi students' protest and Ram Mandir-related issues and questioned why the matter had not been taken up earlier instead of right at the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav said that the issues being raised by the Opposition were interconnected and deserved a comprehensive discussion.
"Both issues are interconnected. One can say they are two sides of the same coin. The underground and unregistered people, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Ram Mandir-related issues are all linked. They are connected at one point and operate from the same source. That is why there should be a discussion on both matters. This discussion could have taken place a week ago," he said.
Questioning the delay, Yadav added, "Why wasn't it done earlier? Because they do not want a discussion."
The Samajwadi Party leader further alleged that the ruling party was reluctant to debate issues related to the Ram Mandir donation matter.
"Along with the discussion, they do not want to take the name of Lord Ram. When the donation issue comes up in the House, we will all take the name of Lord Ram. The BJP and those who have beaten protesting students do not want that to happen," he said.
Yadav also issued a warning to the ruling party, saying, "Remember, when God punishes you, it will not make any sound."
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid heavy sloganeering from the Opposition Benches during the Question Hour.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the parliamentarians to stop the sloganeering and allow the proceedings to run smoothly.
"Disruptions in the House are against the spirit of democracy... We must have debates and discussions in the House... The government has assured that the Home Minister is ready to discuss the students' protest issue," Speaker Birla said, while asking both the Treasury and Opposition Benches to maintain the decorum of the House.
Earlier in the day, the BJP-led NDA MPs staged a protest, with multiple lawmakers heading towards the Parliament's Makar Dwar, carrying placards with slogans like "Grah Mantri ki charcha se Rahul Gandhi bhago mat (Rahul Gandhi, don't run away from Home Minister's reply)".
The BJP MPs claimed that the Opposition and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi are "running away" from the discussion on the police action against students' protest even as the government confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to give a statement on the issue.
Earlier on Monday, amid the heavy sloganeering from the Opposition Benches in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement about the students' protest and called upon the Opposition not to "run away" during the discussion.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.