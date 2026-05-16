Public consultation launched on framework for valuing knowledge and innovation sectors

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has invited feedback and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public on a proposed framework aimed at measuring the economic value of knowledge and innovation-driven sectors in India.

In a release issued on Saturday, the ministry said the exercise aims to assess the growing role of knowledge in the economy amid "rapid technological changes, complex skill demands, and organisational innovations in a competitive environment."

"To address this need, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is undertaking an exercise to develop a framework for measuring the contribution of knowledge and knowledge products to the Indian economy," the Ministry said in the release.



According to the Ministry, the initiative is a "novel initiative" as there is no comparable precedent available for such a framework, and therefore it requires the involvement of experts and stakeholders from multiple sectors.



The Ministry said a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) was constituted for this purpose under the chairmanship of Dr R Balasubramaniam, then Member of the Capacity Building Commission, following recommendations made during a meeting chaired by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, in February 2025.