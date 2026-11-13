Culture Ministry pushing partnerships to boost artisans' prospects

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI): The culture ministry is seeking to work with a "whole spectrum of partners", ranging from corporate houses to individuals in the creative sector so that it benefits artisans and craftsmen and the country at large, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said on Friday.
Addressing a conclave, "Creative India: Collective Possibilities", he said the ministry was also mulling over having "commercial partnerships" that could generate profits while ultimately serving the "common good".
The ministry is hosting the day-long event at the Bharat Mandapam, with representatives of cultural institutions, creative platforms and entrepreneurs participating.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address, said the "creative power of India is the real power of India".
He said discussions at the event should lead to a roadmap for the creative economy, with concrete plans and tangible outcomes.
Aggarwal emphasised the ministry had already forged partnerships with a range of entities including Google, YouTube and others, and its aim now is to further make "deeper and stronger partnerships".
The idea is to work with a whole spectrum of partners, from foundations to corporate to individuals, and also forge "commercial partnerships", which may be "for-profit partnerships, but ultimately lead to common good", he said.
The upcoming India Biennale, beginning December 4, will also provide artists and other creative professionals an opportunity to showcase their work to the global market, the secretary said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.