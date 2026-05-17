Govt schools outperforming pvt schools in Punjab: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that government schools were now outperforming private schools in board examination results and asserted that exposure to world-class education systems is helping create revolutionary changes inside classrooms.
Mann was speaking after flagging off a batch of 72 government school teachers for advanced training in Finland, stating that the Punjab government's investment in teacher training, modern classrooms and academic reforms has transformed Punjab into the country's leading state in education.
"Punjab's government schools are now outperforming private schools in board examination results, while lakhs of parents are voluntarily participating in parent-teacher meetings started for the first time by the present government," he said.
A total of 72 government school teachers have been selected for advanced pedagogical training at the globally acclaimed University of Turku in Finland.
These teachers will undergo intensive exposure to modern teaching methodologies, innovative classroom practices, student-centric learning models and globally benchmarked education systems till May 29, he informed.
This initiative marks another major milestone in Punjab's education reform programme, which has emerged as one of the most aggressively pursued governance transformations in the country, he stated.
Describing teachers as the "true nation builders" entrusted with shaping Punjab's future generations, Mann said, "The Punjab government is not merely investing in infrastructure but fundamentally rebuilding the educational ecosystem from the ground up. Punjab's education reforms are no longer confined to policy announcements but are now producing measurable and nationally recognised outcomes."
Citing the latest educational indicators released by NITI Aayog, Mann stated, "Punjab has outperformed several traditionally strong educational states, including Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana, across multiple parameters related to school education."
He added, "Punjab has registered exceptional performance in Mathematics, Science and Language proficiency while simultaneously emerging as a frontrunner in smart school infrastructure, digital learning facilities and classroom management standards."
"The results clearly demonstrate that government schools in Punjab are undergoing a historic transformation after decades of neglect."
Highlighting the significance of the Finland training programme, Mann asserted that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to equip Punjab's teachers with international exposure and future-ready educational practices.
It is not merely a ceremonial foreign visit but a structured learning experience aimed at bringing practical innovation directly into Punjab's classrooms, he said.
The teachers will closely study Finland's globally celebrated education system, which is known for its emphasis on conceptual learning, critical thinking, emotional well-being of students and minimal rote memorisation.
The training will also focus on collaborative teaching techniques, classroom engagement models, assessment reforms and integration of technology in education, he said.
Referring to the impact of earlier international training batches, Mann asserted, "The positive outcomes are already visible across government schools in Punjab.
Trained teachers have introduced more interactive learning environments, improved classroom discipline and adopted student-friendly approaches that have significantly enhanced academic performance."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.