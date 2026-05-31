Punjab toppers earn praise from CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday highlighted improvements in the state's education system and lauded the performance of government school students in competitive examinations.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said he had met top-performing students from across Punjab, including those from Classes 8, 10 and 12, who secured top positions at both district and state levels.



"I have had the privilege of meeting the top-ranking students from across Punjab, specifically those from the 8th, 10th and 12th grades, who have secured the top positions both within their respective districts and across the entire state. Furthermore, I am delighted to observe the significant improvements currently underway within Punjab's education system," Mann said.



Mann also expressed satisfaction over students from government schools succeeding in challenging and competitive examinations.

"It brings me great joy to see that students from government schools are successfully clearing highly competitive, rigorous and challenging examinations," he added.